Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.