Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

