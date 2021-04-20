Omega Financial Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,325,542 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.