Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.33.

ONTX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

