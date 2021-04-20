ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Update

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,070. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.