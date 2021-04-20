Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $8.81 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,140 shares of company stock worth $3,333,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

