Optas LLC Acquires 55,307 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.7% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BND traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $85.24. 29,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,229. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

