Optas LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Optas LLC cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 118,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.