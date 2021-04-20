Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $258.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,637. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

