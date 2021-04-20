Optas LLC Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.46. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

