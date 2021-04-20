Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

JKK opened at $308.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.10. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $352.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

