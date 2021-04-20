Optimum Investment Advisors Has $106,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

