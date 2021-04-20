Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,437 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91.

