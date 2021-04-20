Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,340 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

GSBD opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

