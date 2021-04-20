Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 142 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFG stock opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.38. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.46 and a fifty-two week high of $234.48.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

