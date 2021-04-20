Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

