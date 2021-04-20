Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orbia Advance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orbia Advance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

