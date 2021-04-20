OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.41.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reiterated an “underperformer” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in OrganiGram by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.