OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “underperformer” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OGI. Raymond James reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Shares of OGI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

