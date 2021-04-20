ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $21.05

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $20.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 2,655 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $203,104.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

