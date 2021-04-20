ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:IX opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

