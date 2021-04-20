Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 167,332 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 167,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,396,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,137,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,402,369.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ORCC opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 859,293 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,275,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 580,008 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.