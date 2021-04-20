Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07.

Get Ozon alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ozon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.