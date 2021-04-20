Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,251,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

ENPH opened at $141.14 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

