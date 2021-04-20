Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after acquiring an additional 165,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

