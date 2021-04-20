Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

