Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,881,279 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881,279 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in APA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in APA by 61.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in APA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Shares of APA opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

