Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFM stock opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

