Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

