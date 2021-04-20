PancakeSwap Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.68 or 0.00042843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.72 billion and $532.55 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00088869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.00636666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.86 or 0.06056087 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 157,012,708 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.