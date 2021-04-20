Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$27.50 at CIBC

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price upped by CIBC to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital reiterated a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.50.

Shares of PXT opened at C$22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.05 and a 52-week high of C$24.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.95.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.077191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. Insiders have sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

