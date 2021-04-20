Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has an average rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

PSN stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

