Patrick P. Gelsinger Sells 1,536 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $253,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,547.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.

Shares of VMW traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

