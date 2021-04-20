Patron Hits One Day Volume of $6,513.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $6,513.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00089019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00642934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

