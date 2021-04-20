PAYCENT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $249.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $256,602.79 and $249.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00066015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00628147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040261 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

