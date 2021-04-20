Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.20. 34,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,617. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

