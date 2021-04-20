Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte Sells 20,000 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software stock opened at $393.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 139.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.76 and a 200 day moving average of $396.70. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $205.06 and a one year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.22.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

