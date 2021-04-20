Payfair (PFR) Market Cap Achieves $9,376.03

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Payfair has a total market cap of $9,376.03 and $2.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 78.4% lower against the dollar. One Payfair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00088869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.00636666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00042843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Payfair Coin Profile

PFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Payfair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.