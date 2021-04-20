PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $113,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PYPL stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $309.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

