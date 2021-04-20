Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,861.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

