Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post $78.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $83.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $362.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $421.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

PVAC stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

