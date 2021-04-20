Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Perpetual Energy from $0.05 to $0.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

