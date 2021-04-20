Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.93 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

