PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
PGTI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 10,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,537. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.85.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.