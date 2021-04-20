PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 10,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,537. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

