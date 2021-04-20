Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.42 and last traded at $94.24. Approximately 130,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,830,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

