Pickle Finance Price Reaches $16.70 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $16.70 or 0.00029443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00651250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,259 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,142 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

