PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002755 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $10.63 million and $1.06 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00640171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

