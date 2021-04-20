Pierre Naude Sells 11,173 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $89,358,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00.
Shares of NCNO opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in nCino by 67.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $8,340,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $21,723,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $6,394,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
