Pierre Naude Sells 11,173 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $89,358,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00.

Shares of NCNO opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in nCino by 67.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $8,340,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $21,723,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $6,394,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.