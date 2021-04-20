Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Plans $1.03 Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.0311 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

PNGAY stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.