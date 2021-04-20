Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 49,521 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 669,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $256.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

